Cable Technician Accused of Attempted Murder in Gavarapalem

In a chilling episode that unfolded in the tranquil town of Gavarapalem, Andhra Pradesh, a local cable technician, known as Govind, stands accused of an attempted murder. The victim, a 67-year-old woman, endured a terrifying assault in her own home on the evening of January 26, with the alleged perpetrator seeking to snatch her gold chain.

The Heinous Act

The harrowing incident, caught in stark detail on CCTV, shows Govind allegedly using a towel in an attempt to strangle the elderly woman as she sat on her sofa. This shocking piece of footage has since been disseminated widely, accompanied by a warning due to its disturbing content.

Legal Action

Immediately following the attack, a complaint was lodged by the victim's family. This led to the registration of a case against Govind under the stringent sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges reflect the severity of the alleged crime, painting a grim picture of the ordeal the senior citizen had to face.

On The Run

As the news spread, Govind became a fugitive, evading the clutches of the law enforcement agencies. The police are currently engaged in a relentless hunt for the accused cable technician. The latest reports suggest that Govind continues to remain elusive, leaving the town of Gavarapalem in a state of shock and fear.