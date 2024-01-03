C-CAMP and Thermo Fisher Scientific Partner to Propel India’s Biotech Industry

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and Thermo Fisher Scientific have united to inaugurate a Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India. This cutting-edge facility aims to fuel innovation and hasten scientific discoveries in India’s burgeoning biotech industry.

Driving Innovation in Biotech

This dynamic collaboration is set to turbocharge research capabilities, extend training opportunities, and proffer equipment and workflow solutions for numerous fields, including flow cytometry and molecular biology. The Centre of Excellence, situated within the C-CAMP premises, is poised to be a lighthouse not only for established researchers but also for startups nurtured under the C-CAMP umbrella.

Thermo Fisher’s Role

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s role is more than that of a provider of necessary tools and solutions. It stands as a catalyst of research, offering training opportunities that will help equip the researchers with the skills they need in today’s fast-paced biotech world.

Implications for India’s Bio-economy

This initiative is anticipated to spur technological advancements and bolster India’s standing in the global biotechnology market. It aligns perfectly with the projected growth of India’s bio-economy, which is expected to hit a staggering $300 billion by 2030. This partnership also supports the Indian government’s strides in the biotech sector.

The collaboration is hailed by leaders from both organizations, recognizing the critical role of access to advanced technology in scientific progress and the development of new technologies. This partnership, they believe, is a significant step towards a better, technologically advanced India.