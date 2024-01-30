Byju's Seeks Fundraising Amid Valuation Drop; New Deal Structures in Shark Tank India; Spotify and Epic Games Express Discontent with Apple

Indian edtech giant Byju's is poised to raise $200 million from its existing investors through a rights issue. The initiative comes in the wake of a substantial valuation drop, plummeting from a peak of $22 billion to a stark pre-money valuation of $25 million, marking a 99.9% decrease. Amid a liquidity crisis, the company's auditors have voiced concerns about its operational continuity over the upcoming year.

Byju's Financial Struggles

Byju's, the parent company of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, aims to encourage broader investor participation by intentionally setting the subscription price low. The fundraising plan emerges as Byju's grapples with significant financial challenges, including a severe cash crunch, valuation downgrades, and accounting irregularities that have led to massive losses in FY22. Despite these setbacks, the company's founders have injected over $1.1 billion of their personal funds into the company over the past 18 months.

A New Strategy Amid Challenges

Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, has related the company's struggles to the poignant poem 'Invictus.' The company is now targeting operational break-even within 2-3 months, seeking to restructure the Board post the FY23 audit. Amid these challenges, the company is looking to raise more than $100 million from existing shareholders at a steep 90% discount to its previous valuation.

