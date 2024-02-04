Byju's Battles Severe Financial Crisis: A Dive into the Ed-Tech Giant's Struggles

Byju's, the Indian ed-tech giant once valued at a towering $22 billion, now grapples with a financial crisis that has sent shockwaves through the industry. The firm's current valuation has plummeted to a meagre $250 million, and it now faces lawsuits from lenders, delayed salary payments, and an insolvency petition filed against it in a U.S. court.

Financial Strain and Employee Resilience

Earlier this month, Byju's CEO, Byju Raveendran, sent an email to the company's employees, acknowledging the difficulties in making payroll and confirming that January salaries had been paid. This communication comes after a significant delay in salary disbursement despite the firm's assurance in December 2022 that salaries would be credited on the first day of each month.

Despite the financial strain, Raveendran lauded the employees' patience and dedication. He emphasized the herculean effort it took to meet payroll, expressing gratitude for the team's resilience amid these testing times. The CEO also shared an intimate account of the personal struggles he and his family faced during this crisis.

Byju's Attempts to Raise Funds Amid Lawsuits

In a bid to alleviate its financial crisis, Byju's is trying to raise $200 million by selling new stock to its shareholders. This move follows the company's American arm filing for bankruptcy after defaulting on a debt of $1.2 billion, thereby increasing the hardship faced by the firm.

Meanwhile, shareholders have advocated for a change in the company's management, including the removal of co-founder and CEO Raveendran. They have called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to address the company's issues and remove the founders from their controlling positions.

Government Scrutiny and Resignations

This financial turmoil follows actions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India, which conducted raids on Byju's offices on suspicion of violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). These investigations, coupled with allegations of mis-selling of courses, mass layoffs, and accounting irregularities, led to the resignation of key leaders within the company.

Byju's financial crisis serves as a stark reminder of the susceptibility of even the most colossal firms to market volatility and internal mismanagement. As the ed-tech firm strives to navigate through these turbulent waters, the industry watches on with bated breath, anticipating the company's next moves and its potential implications on the sector as a whole.