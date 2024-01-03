BWSSB to Host Water Adalat in a Bid to Improve Customer Service and Water Management

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced its intent to host a water Adalat on the 4th of January, 2024. This event, designed to address a multitude of water-related issues, is scheduled to occur between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. across various regions of Bangalore city.

Addressing Water-related Concerns

The Adalat’s core aim is to resolve problems related to water billing, the provision of water supply and sanitary connections, and the process of changing from domestic to non-domestic connections. These issues, often complex and time-consuming, have been a persistent source of grievances for many of Bangalore’s residents.

Improving Customer Service

The BWSSB is initiating this Adalat as part of a broader strategy to improve customer service. By providing an open platform for addressing and resolving complaints and clarifying concerns, the board is making a concerted effort to enhance its engagement with the public and foster greater transparency.

Efficient Management of Water Resources

Moreover, the water Adalat is part of BWSSB’s goal to ensure the efficient management of water resources and connections within the city. With this initiative, the board hopes to streamline processes, reduce delays, and ensure that all residents of Bangalore have access to reliable and efficient water services.

The Adalat is set to take place across the city, including East-1 in BEML Layout, East-2 in HRBR layout, South East-1 on Swami Vivekananda Road, South East-4 on 10th Main Road, West-1 in RPC Layout, West-2 in BEML Layout, Northwest-1 behind Vidyavardhaka School, Northwest-3 in MEI Layout, Central-1 on Millers Road, North East-1 at Suvarna Bhavan, and North-1 on 8th Main Road.