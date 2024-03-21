BWSSB Mandates Aerators for Bulk Users in Bengaluru: 50% Cut, Rs 5000 Fine for Non-Compliance

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced on March 21 that bulk water users failing to install flow restrictors or aerators by March 31 would face stringent measures including a 50% water cut and a penalty of Rs 5000, underlining the city's escalating water crisis. This move is aimed at conserving water amidst dwindling groundwater levels and ensuring sustainable usage among high consumption sectors such as malls, hotels, and large residential complexes.
Urgent Call for Water Conservation
With Bengaluru's groundwater levels plummeting, the BWSSB's directive seeks to promote efficient water use. Aerators, by limiting the flow rate, can significantly reduce water wastage without impacting utility. This policy targets bulk users who collectively contribute to substantial water consumption. By enforcing this measure, the board anticipates alleviating the strain on the city's water resources, especially during peak demand periods.
Compliance and Incentives
BWSSB has laid out a clear compliance framework, mandating the installation of flow restrictors or aerators as per Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act-1964. Recognizing the role of community cooperation in overcoming the water crisis, the board will also award a 'Environment-Friendly Green Star User' certificate to compliant users, encouraging wider adoption of water-saving technologies. Violations can be reported to the board, ensuring community involvement in the enforcement process.
Understanding the Impact
This initiative is a critical step towards managing Bengaluru's water scarcity, highlighting the necessity for sustainable practices in water consumption. By focusing on bulk users, the BWSSB addresses a significant part of the demand side of the water management equation. While this move is a commendable step towards conservation, it also underscores the urgency of broader strategies to augment water supply and manage the city's burgeoning water needs effectively.
The success of this directive could pave the way for similar measures in other urban areas facing water scarcity, serving as a model for sustainable urban water management. As Bengaluru navigates through its water crisis, the collective efforts of the government, businesses, and citizens will be pivotal in ensuring the city's water security for future generations.