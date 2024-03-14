BWSSB Launches Four Innovative Apps to Combat Bengaluru's Escalating Water Crisis

On March 13, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) unveiled four mobile-responsive web applications aimed at addressing the severe water scarcity plaguing the city. The newly introduced platforms - Jalamithra, Parisara Jalasnehi, Andar Jala, and Samrakshaka - are designed to foster community involvement in water conservation, streamline water usage for non-drinking purposes, regulate borewell permissions, and enforce penalties for water misuse, respectively.

Community Engagement and Water Conservation

Jalamithra, a key initiative under the new suite of apps, invites citizens, retired technical staff, and NGOs to volunteer in water leakage detection and conservation projects. This direct engagement is expected to strengthen the bond between BWSSB and Bengaluru's residents, promoting a collective effort towards water sustainability. Parisara Jalasnehi further supports this mission by facilitating the online booking of treated water for non-drinking uses, helping conserve the city's dwindling potable water reserves.

Regulation and Enforcement

Andar Jala and Samrakshaka address regulatory and enforcement aspects of water management. Andar Jala simplifies the process for citizens to obtain necessary permissions for borewell drilling, ensuring groundwater resources are tapped responsibly. Conversely, Samrakshaka empowers BWSSB staff to levy instant fines on individuals found misusing potable water for non-essential activities, a measure that underscores the seriousness of Bengaluru's water crisis.

Policy Measures and Public Awareness

The introduction of these applications comes on the heels of BWSSB's stringent policy measures, including a ban on using potable water for non-essential purposes, with heavy fines for violations. These initiatives are part of a broader campaign to raise public awareness about water conservation, highlighted by the 'Save Blue and Live Green' campaign launched by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. This multifaceted approach reflects a comprehensive strategy to mitigate Bengaluru's water scarcity through technology, regulation, and community mobilization.

As Bengaluru grapples with its most severe water crisis, the deployment of these applications by BWSSB marks a significant step forward in the city's efforts to manage its water resources more effectively. By leveraging technology, enforcing regulations, and fostering community involvement, BWSSB aims to navigate the challenges of water scarcity. The success of these initiatives could serve as a model for other cities facing similar issues, highlighting the critical role of innovative solutions in sustaining urban water supplies.