Bus Drivers’ Strike Causes Chaos in Uttar Pradesh, India

Public transportation in Uttar Pradesh (UP), India is in a state of chaos as a bus drivers’ strike creates widespread disruption. The strike, instigated by protest against a new hit-and-run law introduced on Monday, has halted the operation of approximately 900 buses in Lucknow, the state capital, impacting an estimated 62,000 passengers.

Widespread Impact of the Strike

Not only are the city buses affected, but the drivers have also disrupted the operation of autos and tempos, further crippling local transportation. At present, a paltry 852 buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) remain operational across the state. The ripple effect of the strike is felt in other areas as well, including commercial vehicle operations and the distribution of essential goods.

A vast number of vehicles are parked in Transport Nagar and Amausi, causing significant supply chain disruptions. Fuel stations in Lucknow and other parts of UP are grappling with severe shortages of petroleum products, leading to extended queues at petrol pumps as oil tanker drivers have also joined the strike.

Escalating Tensions and Legal Repercussions

Tensions escalated in Sitapur district, where truck drivers blocked a highway, resulting in a six-kilometer-long traffic jam and a confrontation with the police. This encounter left a policeman injured. In response, the police have taken legal action against 50 individuals for causing a nuisance. Meanwhile, in Rae Bareli, authorities have issued notices to 22 roadway drivers, warning them against continuing the strike.

The Underlying Cause: New Legislation

The drivers are on strike against the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 legislation on hit-and-run cases. The new law includes a provision for a ₹7 lakh penalty and a 10-year jail term. The drivers argue that the law may lead to unjust punishments and discourages drivers. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is organizing a meeting to discuss the further course of action in response to the strike.

This strike is part of a nationwide transportation strike launched by truck, bus, and tanker drivers protesting against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases. The impact of this strike is felt in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, with blockades on roads and highways affecting vehicle movement and fuel supply.