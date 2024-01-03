en English
Building Material Companies Poised for Growth: NDTV Profit Reports

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
In a recent aggregation of research reports from leading Indian brokerages and research agencies, NDTV Profit has unveiled promising insights into the potential growth within the building material companies. Forecasts indicate a moderate to strong volume growth across the sector, with the highest projection being a 12% year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in the plastic pipe sector. Meanwhile, the tiles and bathware sectors are expected to witness lower growth rates, ranging between 5-7% YoY. Despite a higher comparative base, these growth rates are considered healthy.

Factors Driving the Growth

Analysts attribute the anticipated growth to several factors. An overall sales growth of 5.8% YoY is forecasted, despite a decrease in realizations within the plastic pipe segment. Additionally, an improvement in margins is anticipated, with estimates showing a potential increase by 190 basis points YoY. This margin expansion is believed to be driven by a reduction in raw material and fuel costs.

Positive Financial Outlook

Consequently, the financial outlook for the building material sector appears favourable. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) are expected to grow by 21.1% and 28.9% YoY, respectively. This indicates a potentially robust financial performance for the sector in the coming year.

The Global Scenario

The Business Research Company’s Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2024 provides a global overview of the sector. The market size has grown steadily in recent years and is expected to grow from $22.82 billion in 2023 to $23.63 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 3.6%. The forecast period predicts steady growth to $28.31 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The rapid growth in the residential construction industry, particularly in the US, is significantly contributing to the growth of the modular kitchen market.

Looking Ahead

The Builders Merchants Federation’s (BMF) Building Materials Forecast also reports signs of hope for the building materials sector, forecasting improvements in late 2024. The short-term growth is expected to be around 0.4% for 2024, increasing to 1% in 2025. Despite the current economic conditions causing a decline in volume and value sales through builders’ merchants, there are signs of improvement, particularly in lightside RMI projects. The long-term economic health of the merchanting sector is improving as net inflation of building materials settles faster than the macroeconomic picture.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

