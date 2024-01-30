Buggapadu Mega Food Park in Khammam Nears Completion: Agriculture Minister Reviews Progress

The Buggapadu Mega Food Park, a major initiative aimed at bringing farmers, processors, and merchants under one umbrella to streamline the market delivery of agricultural products, is making strides in Khammam, Telangana. The state's Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, recently made a visit to the Food Park to assess its progress.

Historical Perspective and Current Developments

The foundation of the Food Park was laid in 2016 during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Located in the Buggapadu Sathupalli mandal, the Food Park was initially estimated to cost around Rs 70 crore. It is now inching towards completion. Minister Nageswara Rao announced the completion of the administrative building, cold storage, and basic infrastructure. He also mentioned that the equipment necessary for assembling units is ready.

Immediate Actions and Future Plans

The Agriculture Minister further instructed that auctions should be held immediately to process crops, produce, and vegetables. This is particularly significant as cashew and mango processors are already operational at the site. The minister also revealed plans for installing LED screens in Rythu Vedikas, local farmer meeting points, to facilitate interaction and education among farmers.

Minister's Visit to the Power Generating Unit

Earlier in the day, Minister Nageswara Rao also visited an oil palm factory and a power generating unit in the Kothagudem district's Aswaraopet. This visit underscores the government's commitment to boosting the agricultural sector's infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, thus benefiting farmers and ultimately contributing to the region's economic growth.