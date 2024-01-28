Budget 2024: Expectations of Women Entrepreneurs in India

As India readies itself for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present its 2024 interim budget on February 1, the anticipations among women entrepreneurs have begun to take shape. These expectations center around maternity leave benefits, skill training, tax relaxations, and paid holidays, underlining a significant focus towards a gender-balanced fiscal plan.

Women Entrepreneurs and the Budget

The interim budget of 2024 is being keenly watched by women entrepreneurs, given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Key expectations revolve around incentives for maternity leave benefits, skill training for young women, tax relaxations for women entrepreneurs, and increased paid holidays for working mothers. These measures, experts believe, will be a significant focus in the budget.

Voices from the Field

Radhika Dalmia, the chairperson of the FICCI Ladies Organisation in Kolkata, has called for an increase in the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana allowance and enhanced educational benefits for girls. She emphasizes the importance of bolstering financial inclusion, healthcare infrastructure, and education to build an inclusive India.

Saloni Verma, co-founder of Sunshine Corporate Creches, has drawn attention to the effects of the Maternity Act of 2017, which mandates creche services and six months of paid maternity leave for companies with over 50 employees. She proposes financial incentives for smaller companies to afford these benefits, addressing the hiring bias against married young women and rectifying the gender imbalance in the workforce.

Jyoti Bhandari, founder of Lovak Capital, has highlighted the need for skill training for young women, and the economic empowerment of women from Self Help Groups. She advocates for these women entrepreneurs, enabling their transition into larger producer organizations and focusing on women's roles in agriculture and other non-farm sectors to transform India into a global economic powerhouse.

Awaiting the Budget

As the day of the budget presentation nears, the expectations of women entrepreneurs and leaders from various sectors continue to mount. They eagerly await policies and initiatives that prioritize women's empowerment, education, skill development, and economic growth. If these expectations are met, the budget could mark a significant stride towards gender equality and inclusivity in India's economic landscape.