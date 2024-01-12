Budgam’s Legal Services Authority Celebrates National Youth Day

In a spirited display of unity and cultural preservation, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Budgam, in conjunction with the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKLSA), commemorated National Youth Day with an engaging day-long event at the ADR Centre in Budgam. Guided by the Chairman of DLSA Budgam, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, the event was overseen by Jehangir Ahmad Bakshi, the Secretary of DLSA Budgam, ensuring its smooth execution.

Participation and Purpose

The event saw enthusiastic involvement from Paralegal Volunteers (PLVs), Panel Lawyers, Assistant LADC, and the dynamic staff of DLSA Budgam. These participants represented various facets of the society and reflected the diverse voices of the youth, whose contributions are instrumental in shaping the nation’s future.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda

Abdul Rouf Parray, the Assistant LADC, addressed the significance of National Youth Day and brought to light the enduring contributions of Swami Vivekananda, whose birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day. He underscored the youth’s role in leading the nation’s development while preserving its rich cultural heritage and bonds.

Building a Dialogue

Mehnaza Qazi from DLSA Budgam took charge of the function, elaborating on the day’s importance. The event culminated in a thought-provoking discussion between the speakers and participants, fostering a dialogue on youth engagement in national development and cultural preservation. This conversation marked a poignant reminder of the youth’s potential and their collective responsibility in propelling the nation forward.