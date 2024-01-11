Buddhist Echoes and Religious Tensions: A Tale of Two Countries

Hidden within the verdant folds of Cox’s Bazar forest, nestled on a hill, lies the ancient Rangkut Banasram, the oldest monastery in Bangladesh. This significant site, which echoes the country’s rich Buddhist heritage, carries with it a legend that traces back to 600 B.C. when Gautama Buddha allegedly visited and prophesied the establishment of a pagoda. This prophecy was later fulfilled during the reign of Emperor Ashoka in 268 B.C., further cementing the monastery’s historical significance.

A Piece of Buddha Preserved

What sets Rangkut Banasram apart is not just its age or its ties to Emperor Ashoka, but also that it is believed to house a bone from Buddha’s chest. This relic, held in reverence by Buddhists, adds a spiritual dimension to the site, attracting devotees from across the region.

A Link to Hiuen Tsang

In the seventh century, the monastery was visited by Hiuen Tsang, a renowned Chinese Buddhist monk. His visit underscored the monastery’s importance in the Buddhist world and added another layer to its rich tapestry of history.

Survival Amid Demographic Shifts

Despite a predominantly Muslim population, Bangladesh’s southeast region, home to the monastery, has a significant Buddhist community. However, their numbers have dwindled due to historical demographic shifts. Yet, the presence of around 150 Buddhist structures in different parts of Cox’s Bazar district bears testament to a resilient Buddhist heritage that continues to echo in the region.

In a different part of the subcontinent, the tussle between religious sentiments and artistic expression sees another chapter in India. ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,’ a film that portrayed inter-religious romance and questioned Hindu vegetarianism, has been removed from Netflix amid backlash from Hindu activists. The film’s removal reflects the increasing trend of self-censorship among digital entertainment platforms in India, especially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014.