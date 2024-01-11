en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Buddhist Echoes and Religious Tensions: A Tale of Two Countries

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Buddhist Echoes and Religious Tensions: A Tale of Two Countries

Hidden within the verdant folds of Cox’s Bazar forest, nestled on a hill, lies the ancient Rangkut Banasram, the oldest monastery in Bangladesh. This significant site, which echoes the country’s rich Buddhist heritage, carries with it a legend that traces back to 600 B.C. when Gautama Buddha allegedly visited and prophesied the establishment of a pagoda. This prophecy was later fulfilled during the reign of Emperor Ashoka in 268 B.C., further cementing the monastery’s historical significance.

A Piece of Buddha Preserved

What sets Rangkut Banasram apart is not just its age or its ties to Emperor Ashoka, but also that it is believed to house a bone from Buddha’s chest. This relic, held in reverence by Buddhists, adds a spiritual dimension to the site, attracting devotees from across the region.

A Link to Hiuen Tsang

In the seventh century, the monastery was visited by Hiuen Tsang, a renowned Chinese Buddhist monk. His visit underscored the monastery’s importance in the Buddhist world and added another layer to its rich tapestry of history.

Survival Amid Demographic Shifts

Despite a predominantly Muslim population, Bangladesh’s southeast region, home to the monastery, has a significant Buddhist community. However, their numbers have dwindled due to historical demographic shifts. Yet, the presence of around 150 Buddhist structures in different parts of Cox’s Bazar district bears testament to a resilient Buddhist heritage that continues to echo in the region.

In a different part of the subcontinent, the tussle between religious sentiments and artistic expression sees another chapter in India. ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,’ a film that portrayed inter-religious romance and questioned Hindu vegetarianism, has been removed from Netflix amid backlash from Hindu activists. The film’s removal reflects the increasing trend of self-censorship among digital entertainment platforms in India, especially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
9 mins ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
In the era of virtual connectivity, the Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College has made a notable contribution in celebrating National Youth Day. Under the umbrella of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, a week-long series of activities culminated in a virtual symposium themed “It’s all in the mind”. This event, presided over by Prof
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
24 mins ago
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
36 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
12 mins ago
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
17 mins ago
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
17 mins ago
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
3 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
3 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
4 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
8 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
9 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
9 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
10 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
11 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
11 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
20 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app