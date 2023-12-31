en English
India

BSF’s 2023 Achievements: Neutralizing Drones, Seizing Narcotics, and Ensuring Border Security

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:47 am EST
BSF’s 2023 Achievements: Neutralizing Drones, Seizing Narcotics, and Ensuring Border Security

In an era where security threats are continually evolving, the Border Security Force (BSF) of Punjab, India, has made significant strides against illicit activities across the Indo-Pakistan border. This year, the BSF has neutralized an impressive 107 drones, successfully countering airborne smuggling operations.

Interception of Aerial Smuggling Tactics

These drones, reportedly originating from Pakistan, were used to transport illegal arms and narcotics into Punjab. Punjab, a state already grappling with rampant drug issues, has seen a rise in such unconventional smuggling methods. The BSF’s ability to intercept these drones has played a crucial role in combating the drug menace, with the force confiscating a substantial quantity of heroin totaling to 442.395 kg. Alongside the drug haul, the security personnel have seized 23 weapons and 505 rounds of ammunition.

Direct Confrontations and Human Security Breaches

In addition to neutralizing these aerial threats, the BSF has dealt with direct confrontations, resulting in the death of three intruders from Pakistan. As for human security breaches, the force has apprehended 37 foreign nationals. The apprehended individuals include 23 Pakistan nationals (two identified as smugglers), 14 Bangladesh nationals, and 95 Indian suspects (35 identified as smugglers). In a humanitarian gesture, the BSF also repatriated 12 Pakistani nationals who had inadvertently crossed the international border.

Modern Technologies Enhancing Border Security

Managing the challenging 553-km border terrain between India and Pakistan is no small feat. The BSF’s remarkable achievements in border security operations can be attributed to the adoption of modern technologies. The use of anti-drone systems and biometric devices has been instrumental in securing the country’s frontiers against these unconventional threats. BSF’s proactive approach in embracing technology to counter illicit activities is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

