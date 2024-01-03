en English
BSF Personnel’s Tragic End Amidst Ongoing Unrest in Manipur

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
A heartbreaking event unfolded at a provisional station under Sugnu police jurisdiction in Kakching district, Manipur. A 41-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) serviceman, Radeshyam Gujar, tragically ended his own life. The incident occurred on the night of January 2nd, and Gujar was discovered by his peers after they were startled by a gunshot.

Unfolding of the Tragic Incident

The soldier had sustained a bullet wound to his chin, self-inflicted with his service rifle while on sentry duty at the outpost gate around 11:40 pm. Despite immediate medical attention at Sugnu Public Health Centre and subsequent transfer to Jivan Hospital at Kakching Bazaar, Gujar was pronounced dead early on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gujar’s Background and the Investigation

The deceased soldier hailed from Nagri village in Rajasthan and was a member of the 163 battalion (A coy) of the BSF, stationed about 77 km from Imphal in Manipur. The motive behind his drastic action remains a mystery. An official inquest has been initiated to delve into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. Radeshyam Gujar’s body is currently at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, Manipur.

Unrest in Manipur

This tragic incident comes amidst ongoing unrest in Manipur, including an ambush in Moreh, Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, which resulted in injuries to six security personnel. Suspicions point towards the involvement of mercenaries from Myanmar. This ambush was the second such attack in the area, following an initial attack that left four commandos injured. The current instability in Manipur has led to at least 199 fatalities and over 67,000 displacements, leading to growing tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. The Chief Minister has called for a review meeting involving security forces and assures that those involved in the attacks will face the full force of the law.

India Military
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

