BSF Bolsters Border Vigilance ahead of Republic Day and Ram Temple Consecration

In light of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Border Security Force (BSF) has amplified its vigilance along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. This enhanced security measure is a part of the annual 'Operation Sard Hawa,' which is slated to commence next week. A significant surge in the number of personnel has been observed along the border to fortify the security arrangements.

Reinforced Border Security

As part of the increased vigilance, staff and officers from both the sector and battalion headquarters have been reassigned to border duties. This amplified border security protocol is a standard practice around Republic Day, typically spanning a 10-day period. However, the BSF has decided to extend its alert this year, keeping in mind the high-profile event in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple Consecration on the Horizon

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, has declared that the present idol of Lord Ram will also be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple, along with the new idol. This announcement comes as Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony, an event that is expected to attract significant national and international attention.

Additional National Updates

In other news, 46 individuals were injured in the annual Jallikattu taming of bulls event held at Avaniyapuram. Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, who attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back with both arms and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape. This event marks the Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu. Also, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has inked an agreement with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the installation of an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in its campus in Delhi.