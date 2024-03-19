BRS's K Kavitha Withdraws Supreme Court Petition Amid ED's Delhi Excise Policy Scam Probe

BRS leader K Kavitha, entangled in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy scam case, withdrew her petition from the Supreme Court that challenged the summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). This strategic retreat comes amidst allegations of her involvement in a lucrative conspiracy with top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, aimed at manipulating the Delhi liquor excise policy for financial benefits.

Allegations and Arrest

The ED's investigation has unveiled that Kavitha allegedly played a pivotal role in a scheme with AAP's top brass to secure favors in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. In what has been described as a quid pro quo, she is accused of facilitating a whopping Rs 100 crore payment to AAP leaders. This bombshell revelation led to her arrest on March 15, following a search at her Hyderabad residence by the ED, marking a significant escalation in the probe into the alleged scam.

Legal Battle and Developments

In response to her arrest and the subsequent legal challenges, Kavitha sought relief from the apex court, challenging not only the ED's summons but her arrest and remand as well. Her legal maneuvers highlight a contentious battle over her alleged role in the scam and the legality of the ED's actions under scrutiny. Despite this, the broader investigation has seen ED conducting extensive searches across India, arresting 15 individuals, including prominent AAP figures, and attaching assets worth Rs 128.79 crore as proceeds of crime.

Implications and Future Prospects

As Kavitha retracts her petition from the Supreme Court, the focus shifts to the impending legal proceedings and the impact of this high-stakes saga on political dynamics and governance. The case underscores the intricate connections between politics and policy-making, exposing the vulnerabilities and potential for abuse within the system. As the investigation unfolds, it promises to unravel more about the alleged corruption and conspiracy that could have far-reaching implications for all parties involved.