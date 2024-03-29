BRS Leader K Kavitha Seeks Court's Nod for Home-Cooked Food, Essentials in Tihar Amid Excise Case

In a recent development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has taken a legal stride, requesting the Rouse Avenue court's intervention to ensure her judicial custody conditions at Tihar Jail align with her health and dignity needs. Represented by Advocate Nitesh Rana and his team, Kavitha's plea underscores the necessity of home-cooked food, a mattress, and other personal essentials, highlighting a blatant disregard for a prior court order dated March 26, 2024.

Legal Battle Amidst Custodial Challenges

K Kavitha's legal team lodged a complaint against the non-compliance with court directives by Tihar Jail authorities, specifically the denial of home-cooked meals, a mattress, and personal items including spectacles and japa mala. This move came after her arrest on March 15, 2024, by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam, leading to a search of her residence and subsequent allegations of obstructing ED officials by her relatives and associates.

Deeper Into The Excise Policy Controversy

The ED's investigation purports that K Kavitha, along with AAP leaders, engaged in a conspiracy to manipulate the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 for mutual benefits. Allegations of hefty kickbacks amounting to Rs. 100 Crore to AAP leaders have surfaced, with the ED tracing assets worth Rs. 128.79 Crore and arresting 15 individuals, including prominent AAP members, in connection with the case. The agency's proactive measures include filing charges and attaching assets deemed proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Implications and Public Perception

This legal entanglement showcases the intricate web of politics, power, and the judicial system, prompting a public discourse on the accountability and transparency of elected officials and their associates. K Kavitha's plea for basic amenities in custody raises questions about the treatment of individuals under judicial custody and the adherence to court orders by penal institutions. As the court schedules a hearing on March 30, 2024, the outcome could set a precedent for how custodial conditions are managed and monitored, reflecting on the justice system's balance between upholding law and ensuring human dignity.