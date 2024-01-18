en English
Asia

Brokerage Firms Offer Divergent Outlooks on Asian Paints Stock Amid Rising Competition

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Brokerage Firms Offer Divergent Outlooks on Asian Paints Stock Amid Rising Competition

The Indian stock market faces a tug of war as two brokerage houses, Motilal Oswal and InCred Equities, post differing perspectives on the future performance of the Asian Paints stock. As the paint company grapples with increased competition and changing market dynamics, the stock’s future trajectory remains a hot topic for investors.

Neutral Outlook by Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal maintains a “neutral” rating with a target price of Rs 3,340, indicating a modest upside of 3% from the current market price. The brokerage house has uplifted the FY24 operating margin estimates for Asian Paints by 5%, while keeping the FY25 estimates steady. Despite acknowledging a potential dent in market share and cost structures due to the entry of new competitors in the paint industry, they exhibit faith in Asian Paints’ historical execution prowess, expressing confidence in its ability to navigate the challenges.

They cite Putty and Waterproofing as potential new growth areas for the company, offering a silver lining amidst the gloom. However, they also warn of a risk: paint segments may not receive the high multiples they have enjoyed in the past.

InCred Equities’ Downbeat Prediction

On the other end of the spectrum, InCred Equities holds a “Reduce” rating for Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,000, implying a 7.5% downside from the current market price. The firm has uprated the earnings per share estimates for FY24 to 5.1%. However, they forecast a storm brewing on the horizon.

The firm anticipates that the entry of Grasim Industries (under the Birla Opus brand) in the upcoming quarter will spark increased competition. This could lead to a more aggressive pricing environment, particularly if consumer sentiment remains subdued and growth decelerates. They also foresee Asian Paints grappling with diminished pricing power amidst raw material inflation, and expect an increase in rebating intensity, which might trigger price cuts in the decorative segment.

The Bigger Picture

Despite a 34.4% surge in net profit for the December quarter, Asian Paints’ revenue fell slightly short of expectations. Although demand growth remains robust, concerns are mounting over escalating competition and lukewarm interest in the luxury segment. The company is betting on rural recovery and growth in tier 3 and 4 cities, while the slower pace of growth in premium products and the decline in bath fitting business revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter pose challenges.

With divergent outlooks and predictions floating around, the Asian Paints stock stands at a crossroads. As investors dissect these forecasts, the future course of the stock hangs in the balance.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

