Brisk Technovision IPO Allotment Finalised: Investors Await Share Listing

In a significant development, the Brisk Technovision SME IPO allotment has been finalized, opening a flurry of anticipation among investors. The IPO, which was oversubscribed by a staggering 47 times, received considerable attention from retail and non-retail investors alike. Investors can now check their allotment status on the BSE website using their application or PAN number, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the company's journey.

Unprecedented Subscription

The IPO saw an overwhelming response, with the retail category subscribed 35 times and the non-retail category subscribed 58 times. This remarkable interest underscores the growing confidence of investors in the IT sector, a pivotal player in India's economic growth. Unsuccessful investors can expect refunds on January 30, the same day shares are expected to be transferred to successful investors' demat accounts.

Strong Grey Market Performance

Brisk Technovision's shares have been making waves even before their official listing, trading at a grey market premium of Rs 30-35. This trend reflects the high expectations investors have for the company and its potential returns. The IPO consisted of an offer for sale of 8 lakh equity shares, aiming to raise a substantial Rs 12.48 crore. These proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders, further bolstering the company's financial health.

Robust Financials and Future Prospects

Brisk Technovision, an IT firm offering hardware products like servers, desktops, and laptops, as well as software solutions to corporate customers in India, is in an enviable position. The strong IT and BPM sector is projected to contribute up to 10% to India's GDP by FY25. The company reported impressive revenues of Rs 15.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 1.52 crore for the period ending September 2023. With the listing of the company's shares scheduled for January 31, the financial world is keenly watching what lies ahead for Brisk Technovision.