Bribery and Murder: Scandal Sweeps Punjab Police Force

Emerging from the heartland of Punjab, India, a sinister tale of bribery and murder unfolds, entwining the likes of a revered spiritual leader, high-ranking police officials, and the treacherous corridors of power and justice. At its epicenter is the cold-blooded murder of Dayal Das, the deputy head of the Harka Das dera, who was gunned down in 2019. As the investigation deepens, the shadows of suspicion waft towards Superintendent of Police (SP) Gagnesh and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pardeep Kumar Yadav, both alleged to be embroiled in a web of corruption and deceit.

SP Gagnesh: The Accused on the Run

SP Gagnesh, accused of involvement in the murder case, is currently the target of non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Faridkot court. Despite being named by the Punjab vigilance bureau, the officer remains elusive, slipping through the grasp of the law. The court, in its pursuit of justice, has ordered a stay on SP Gagnesh's arrest until the next hearing on February 6th, 2024.

The Allegations Against IGP Yadav

IGP Pardeep Kumar Yadav, a man of significant stature, who holds the positions of IGP (technical services) in Chandigarh and resident commissioner (police coordination) at Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi, is also under scrutiny. While not yet formally charged, the court has sought a detailed investigation report regarding his alleged role in the scandal. This comes after the vigilance bureau proposed to the state government to name IGP Yadav as an accused.

Malkiat Das: The Accused Turned Approver

Adding another layer to this convoluted narrative is Malkiat Das, head of a gaushala in Faridkot and also an accused in the case. In a twist of events, Malkiat Das has offered testimony alleging that he paid a bribe on behalf of IGP Yadav, subsequently pleading to become an approver. His plea has been accepted by the Faridkot court, setting the course for a potentially explosive revelation in the coming days.