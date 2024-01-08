en English
Agriculture

Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi’s Degraded Forests

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests

For decades, the degraded forests of Kalahandi district in India, ravaged by podu or slash-and-burn agriculture, were considered beyond rescue. However, in a paradigm shift, the district administration has embarked on a mission to breathe life back into these ailing woodlands by promoting coffee plantations.

Coffee Cultivation: A Failed Experiment Revived

Two decades ago, an ambitious attempt to cultivate coffee on an 800-acre stretch in the Thuamul Rampur block fell flat, crippled by poor management and widespread destruction of shade trees by local inhabitants. Fast forward to the 2022-23 fiscal year, and a ray of hope emerged. Under the vigilant supervision of Prasanna Kumar Jena, the project director of Watersheds, Kalahandi, a fresh initiative was launched on a modest 25-acre plot in the remote Kaniguma village. This time, the project’s helm was handed over to the local Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs), an approach that yielded remarkable initial success.

Scaling Success: Subsidies and Expansion

The encouraging results captured the attention of the Coffee Board of India, leading to the provision of subsidies for the project. The Board has now greenlit the expansion of coffee cultivation to additional districts. The target for the 2023-24 fiscal year is to cultivate coffee on a sprawling 300 hectares, with cultivation already in full swing on 139 hectares.

Supporting Farmers and Sustainable Income

To ensure the survival of the 348 coffee growers during the crop’s demanding four-year gestation period, the project has implemented various Natural Resource Management activities. Engagement in MGNREGS activities has also been promoted. These measures are expected to curb migration by providing alternative income through the cultivation of spices like black pepper, ginger, and turmeric alongside coffee. The tribal population involved in coffee planting stands to earn up to Rs 1.25 lakh per acre.

Environmental Rejuvenation and Community Empowerment

Part of this rejuvenation project includes the establishment of coffee nurseries by the WSHGs. This move not only supports environmental rejuvenation but also strengthens community empowerment by presenting sustainable income sources. The success of this initiative has the potential to transform the landscape of Kalahandi, both physically and socio-economically, redefining its future.

Agriculture India Sustainability
Dil Bar Irshad

