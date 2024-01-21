Braithwaite & Co Navigates Leadership Transition: Aims for Profitability Amid Challenges

In an unforeseen economic plot twist, Braithwaite & Co, the engineering stalwart best known for its role in constructing the iconic Howrah Bridge, is grappling with profitability challenges. These fiscal hurdles have emerged in the wake of a significant leadership transition in the fiscal year 2023-24, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the company's financial future.

Profit Decline and Leadership Departure

The company's net profit, which witnessed a steady climb from Rs 2.6 crore in 2017-18 to a substantial Rs 50 crore in 2022-23, is now expected to wane. This prediction is not without foundation - the profit recorded till December 2023 stands at a relatively modest Rs 17.35 crore. The financial slowdown appears to be synchronized with the departure of the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Yatish Kumar.

Significant Growth and Strategic Turnaround Under Kumar's Leadership

Kumar's tenure was synonymous with the company's remarkable growth and strategic turnaround. Braithwaite's order book, once bustling at Rs 2,346 crore, has now shrunk to Rs 1,473 crore. Yet, despite a brief slump in sales following Kumar's return to his duties at the Railways, the company rallied to recover to Rs 140.63 crore by December 2023. The leadership prowess of Kumar, coupled with the company's strategic revival, earned the recognition of a case study by IIM Indore, which now features in MBA courses.

Expansive Success and Future Prospects

Under Kumar's stewardship, Braithwaite celebrated a staggering 700 per cent increase in sales since 2017-18. In a commendable feat, the company freed itself of debts and saw its net worth surge from Rs 6 crore in FY 2018 to Rs 200 crore in FY 2023. The company strategically diversified into service-oriented verticals, thereby reducing its reliance on low-margin businesses. With an aim to expand its horizons, the company has laid out robust plans for further growth.

Currently navigating the choppy waters of short-term profitability challenges, Braithwaite is in the process of appointing a new full-time CMD. Muhammed Asad Alam is emerging as a potential candidate for the role. Armed with a vision and a roadmap, the company aspires to become a Rs 2,500 crore listed CPSU by 2025-26.