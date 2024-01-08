BPCL’s SilentVoices Initiative: A Stride Towards Inclusion and Empowerment

On the 77th anniversary of India’s independence, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launched an initiative as symbolic as the day itself. The ‘SilentVoices’ Initiative, launched by BPCL, aimed at fostering socio-economic independence for the differently-abled. Breaking free from the shackles of socio-economic constraints, the differently-abled people were brought into the mainstream, celebrating independence in its truest sense. In a short span of three months, the initiative has seen extraordinary success, with the integration of differently-abled individuals into over 100 BPCL Fuel Stations across the country. This act of inclusivity symbolizes the company’s commitment to empowerment and inclusivity.

BPCL’s Partnership and Commitment

BPCL has furthered this cause by signing two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Sarthak Educational Trust and DiverseUs Society Trust. The partnership with Sarthak Educational Trust aims at harnessing the unique abilities of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through skill development and education. On the other hand, the second MOU with DiverseUs Society Trust aims to celebrate diversity and create equal opportunities for all, irrespective of their physical abilities.

Leadership’s Role in Promoting Diversity

The agreements were formalized by Shri Rahul Tandon, Chief General Manager (Marketing), Retail BPCL, and representatives from the partnering trusts, in the presence of Ms. Charu Yadav, General Manager (RI & Brand), Retail BPCL. The initiative and these partnerships underscore BPCL’s dedication to building a workforce that is diverse, inclusive, and values the contributions of every individual. BPCL’s leadership, including the Chairman & Managing Director and other board members, have been instrumental in supporting and promoting these efforts.

BPCL’s Commitment to an Inclusive Future

BPCL is committed to continuing its journey towards creating a more inclusive future where every person has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully. The ‘SilentVoices’ initiative is more than just an initiative; it’s a testament to BPCL’s belief in the power of diversity and inclusion. It’s a statement that the differently-abled are not just a part of society, but they are indispensable contributors to it.