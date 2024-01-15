en English
Energy

BPCL Partners with TCPL to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption in Uttar Pradesh

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
In a significant move to accelerate the adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a major player in the energy sector, has formed an alliance with Trinity Cleantech Private Limited (TCPL). The two companies have embarked on an ambitious three-year agreement, with an option to extend for two additional years, that will see them establish direct current fast charging points across the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Start of Electric Mobility in Ayodhya

The initiative will kick-start in the historical city of Ayodhya. The first charging stations will be installed at BPCL energy stations to coincide with the launch of electric auto-rickshaws at a temple inauguration event, which will be graced by India’s Prime Minister. With this, Ayodhya will be stepping into a new era of sustainable transport, offering its citizens a cleaner and more efficient mode of transport.

Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Mobility

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BPCL and TCPL was signed by top executives from both companies. This strategic partnership will lead to the installation of fast charging stations in various cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Saharanpur, and Agra. All these stations will adhere to high safety standards and comply with governmental regulations.

Commitment to Reducing Vehicular Pollution

This initiative is part of BPCL’s commitment to sustainable mobility and its efforts to reduce vehicular pollution. The charging points will cater to a wide range of voltages, making them compatible with various electric vehicles. In parallel, ride-hailing giant Uber has also commenced electric auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya as part of its popular category, Uber Auto. Uber’s expansion into Ayodhya aligns with its growth plans in India and its ‘India to Bharat’ strategy. The company plans to deploy around 25,000 electric cars in the next three years under its pure electric ride-hailing service, Uber Green.

0
Energy India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

