BPCL Outperforms Margin Estimates in Q3 FY24, Holds Neutral Rating

Marking a surge in its financial performance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reported a noteworthy increase in its Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The GRM, a crucial indicator of a refining company's performance, reached an impressive USD 13.4 per barrel, surpassing estimates by a substantial 14%. In another financial feat, the implied marketing margin also outperformed predictions, registering a growth of 9% to reach INR 3.5 per liter. BPCL has demonstrated a robust performance, defying expectations despite operational and market challenges.

EBITDA in line with estimates

While the company's margins have shown an upward trend, its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) matched the projected figures. This parity was largely due to a rise in employee benefit expenses, which offset the higher margins.

Refining throughput and crude mix

BPCL's refining throughput, a measure of the company's refining activity, hit 9.9 million metric tonnes (mmt) during the third quarter, operating beyond its stated capacity even amidst a planned shutdown at its Mumbai refinery. The nature of the crude processed during this period was predominantly high sulphur, accounting for 83% of the mix. Russian crude represented a significant 40% of the mix, reflecting the company's strategic sourcing decisions.

Future outlook and market position

Significantly, the Singapore GRM (SG GRM) witnessed an increase to USD 7.2 per barrel in the fourth quarter of FY24 from USD 5.5 per barrel in the previous quarter, hinting at a potential improvement in refining performance. The company plans to shut down its Kochi and Bina refineries for 15 days in FY25, with the exact dates yet to be announced.

In terms of market position, BPCL's marketing sales volume, excluding exports, rose to 12.9mmt in the third quarter from 12.2mmt in the second quarter. The company's market share for petrol and diesel from April to December 2023 stood at 29.62% and 29.71%, respectively. At a price-to-book value (P/BV) of 1.1 times for FY26, the downside appears limited. However, given the projected minimal volume growth and earnings volatility in the marketing division over the next two years, a Neutral rating is maintained with a target price (TP) of INR 475, valuing the stock at 1.2 times the estimated book value for December 2025.