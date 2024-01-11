Boycott Calls from Indian Tourists Impact Maldives' Tourism Industry

Sparked by a series of unfavorable remarks on Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, made by three ministers of the Maldives, a call for boycotting holidays in the Maldives has significantly reduced the demand among Indian travelers. The swift reaction from Indian tourists has not only impacted the Maldives' tourism industry but has also led to a considerable decrease in airfare and holiday package prices from India to Male, Maldives.

Economic Impact on Maldives

With over 20% of the Maldives' economy dependent on tourism, this potential boycott could become a significant 'pain point' for the nation. With India being a top market for Maldivian tourism, the impact is expected to be felt in the next 15-20 days, according to IATO's President Rajiv Mehra. The boycott has already resulted in a surge in cancellations of hotel bookings in the Maldives, underlining the interdependent relationship between the Maldivian tourist industry and the Indian market.

Shift in Indian Travellers' Interest

The controversy has sparked interest among Indian travellers to consider alternative destinations like Lakshadweep. However, the island's hospitality industry is currently inadequate to cater to the surge in demand, necessitating infrastructure development and increased availability of flights and cruises.

Maldivian Reaction and Future Outlook

Understanding the importance of Indian tourists in their economy, the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators and the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry have condemned the derogatory comments, urging for a continuation of bookings. The Maldives Foreign Ministry has distanced itself from the statements and opposition leaders have demanded accountability from President Mohamed Muizzu. The current scenario underscores the swift impact that social and political movements can have on international travel and tourism.