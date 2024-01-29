Bovine Census in Uttar Pradesh: A Closer Look at the BJP's Cow Protection Contradiction

In an attempt to bolster cow protection, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is carrying out a bovine census. This initiative mirrors the party's Hindu nationalist ideology that venerates cows. However, their pro-cow measures, including bans on cow slaughter in most Indian states, have unintentionally fueled an upsurge in stray cattle, triggering a variety of social and environmental issues.

The Stray Cow Dilemma

As of 2019, there were an estimated 5 million stray cattle across India, including 1.2 million in UP alone. The BJP's staunch laws against cow slaughter have inadvertently heightened the issue of cattle abandonment. Male calves and elderly milkers, deemed to have no commercial value, are frequently abandoned by their owners. This has resulted in problems such as the consumption of plastic waste, traffic accidents, and damage to crops.

Government Efforts and Consequences

In response to the escalating population of stray cattle since 2017, the UP government has erected cattle shelters and provided subsidies to private shelters. However, these facilities, like the one in Noida, are often managed by members of aggressive Hindu groups, including the Bajrang Dal. These factions, while addressing the cattle issue, also engage in activities against alleged 'love jihad' and 'land jihad.'

The Unintended Influence of the Hindu Right

The projected increase in the stray cow population is anticipated to boost the establishment of such shelters, further propagating the influence of the Hindu right. However, these measures may not significantly enhance the welfare of the stray cattle. The bovine census in UP is expected to expose the growing number of stray cows, which could potentially bolster the prominence of the Hindu right, yet fail to substantially improve the condition of the famished cows.