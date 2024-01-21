Boosting Rural Tourism: Jammu and Kashmir's Drive to Improve Amenities

In an ongoing effort to boost tourism in the rural and remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced his administration's commitment to enhancing tourist facilities. Speaking at the 34th edition of the 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' program in Jammu, Sinha expressed optimism about the initiative's progress, pointing to a substantial surge in registrations for homestays as evidence of the untapped potential in offbeat tourist locations.

Empowering Rural Tourism

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, according to Sinha, is a potent 'jan abhiyan' (people's campaign) that he believes will contribute significantly to India's development. The campaign has seen overwhelming public participation, with success stories emerging from rural areas, demonstrating efforts in farming, business diversification, artisan skills, and women's economic empowerment. The Lieutenant Governor further encouraged residents in rural and border areas to leverage the rising interest in homestays, noting the opportunity it presents for local economies.

Public Participation in Development

Addressing public suggestions on waste management, clean cooking fuel, renewable energy, and the provision of telemedicine services in villages, Sinha underscored the importance of public participation in the initiative. The administration's focus is not just on tourist amenities but also on improving the overall living conditions in these areas, with the end goal of boosting tourism and economic growth.

Ensuring Complete Saturation of Government Schemes

As part of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', the Commissioner Secretary convened a public darbar to address public grievances and oversee ongoing development work in rural areas. He emphasized the importance of government welfare and development schemes, assuring the commencement of road construction, the initiation of internet services, and resolving electricity supply issues to enhance tourism potential in rural areas. He interacted with officers from different departments to ensure the complete saturation of central government and other schemes.

In conclusion, the Lieutenant Governor's dedication to developing tourist amenities in rural areas aligns with the broader goals of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. The initiative aims to reach out to the vulnerable sections of society and create a new future for a developed India. With around 40 lakh citizens participating in this journey, a strong foundation for progress in both rural and urban areas of the Union Territory has been laid.