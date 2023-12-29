en English
Business

Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates

In a notable move directed towards the financial empowerment of the girl child, the Indian government has announced a 20 basis points (bps) hike in the interest rates for the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme for the fourth quarter of the financial year. This scheme, which is a part of the government’s small savings schemes, aims to encourage parents to save for their daughters’ future.

Decoding the Rate Hike

The hike in interest rate comes as a breath of fresh air for the beneficiaries, as it promises higher returns on the money saved under the scheme. Interestingly, the rates for other small savings schemes have been retained for the same period, highlighting a selective approach by the government in rate adjustments.

Implications of the Rate Adjustment

The decision to increase the rate for this particular scheme seems to echo the government’s intent to prioritise the welfare and education of the girl child. On the other hand, the unchanged rates for other schemes suggest a fine balance between encouraging savings and exercising fiscal prudence.

A Broader Perspective

The government periodically revises the interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, and SSY, in sync with the yields of 10-year Government Securities in the secondary market. As per the formula, the interest rate of PPF should ideally be around 7.53% for the January-March quarter, while the interest rate of SSY should ideally be around 8.03%. In this context, the interest rate hike for the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is significant.

With the current hike, the financial future of many girls seems far more secure, reaffirming the government’s commitment to nurturing the economic potential of the nation’s daughters.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

