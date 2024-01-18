BonV Aero Raises INR 6 Crore, Set to Revolutionize Aerial Transportation

Indian drone startup, BonV Aero, has secured INR 6 Crore in a funding round championed by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The startup aims to utilize the funds in expanding its team, conducting client demonstrations, and propelling internal research and development to augment product offerings, propulsion systems, and power plants. BonV Aero, distinct for its development of electric aerial vehicles, is carving out a niche in the transportation of goods and passengers over challenging terrains, with a special focus on regions such as the Himalayas.

Transcending Boundaries

BonV Aero’s aerial vehicles are revolutionizing critical sectors including Indian defence logistics, disaster relief, emergency medical services, supply chain logistics, and rapid commerce deliveries. The firm’s core emphasis is on ensuring safety and convenience in aerial transportation. The company’s achievements have not gone unnoticed, with recognition as a top 3 finalist on the ‘Meet the Drapers’ TV Show in the USA, and the conduct of product trials with the Indian Army.

Creating Aerial Wonders

At the helm of BonV Aero’s leadership are professionals from organizations such as Asteria Aerospace, Bosch Automotive, and ISRO. Their innovative aerial vehicle is autonomous and boasts the capability of carrying 50 kilos over 10 kilometers at 10,000 feet in hilly regions. The vehicle operates with an in-house propulsion system, designed to withstand extreme weather and high altitudes.

Recognition and Future Prospects

BonV Aero is incubated at AIC CV Raman Global University, Odisha. The startup has received the HDFC CSR Social Impact Grant and has been acknowledged as a top startup by the Indian Army’s Army Design Bureau and other notable foundations. The Indian logistic aerial vehicle market currently stands at a value of $6.7 billion, with the global market projected to soar to $44 billion by 2027.