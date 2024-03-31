Boney Kapoor's No Entry Sequel Sparks Controversy: Anil Kapoor Excluded, Arjun Kapoor In

Boney Kapoor's decision to not cast Anil Kapoor in the No Entry sequel has led to a rift between the brothers, with new stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor stepping in. The producer aims to make the sequel relevant for today's audience, sparking anticipation and controversy alike.

Behind the Scenes: Casting Decisions

Boney Kapoor's announcement regarding the casting of No Entry 2 has stirred the pot within the Kapoor family and among fans. Opting for a fresh cast to appeal to contemporary tastes, Boney believes that the inclusion of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and his son Arjun Kapoor will inject new life into the franchise. However, this decision has estranged him from his brother Anil Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in the original 2005 hit comedy.

The Original vs. The Sequel

The original No Entry was a box office success, blending humor with a star-studded cast including Salman Khan,