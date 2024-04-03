Boney Kapoor to Clarify 'Innocuous Remarks' to Anil Over No Entry Sequel Casting

Film producer Boney Kapoor recently addressed the controversy surrounding his comments on why his brother, actor Anil Kapoor, isn't part of the No Entry sequel. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Boney expressed his intention to clarify any misunderstandings with Anil, stemming from what he described as a light-hearted attempt at humor gone awry. The producer's earlier remarks led to speculation about a rift between the brothers, a situation Boney is keen to rectify.

Context and Clarification

Boney explained that the decision to not include Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in the sequel was purely based on their busy schedules, not personal differences. He highlighted the absurdity of the notion that either actor would be upset over not being part of the sequel, emphasizing that his comments were made in jest. Boney also revealed plans to cast a younger generation of actors for the sequel, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor, underlining the need to move forward with new faces.

Family Ties and Industry Dynamics

The Kapoor brothers have shared a long history in the film industry, supporting each other through various milestones. Boney's attempt to reach out and clarify his comments to Anil underscores the importance of their relationship amid industry pressures and public scrutiny. The producer's openness about the situation reflects a desire to maintain familial harmony and professional respect, even when faced with potential misunderstandings.