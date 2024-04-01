Boney Kapoor Lauds Janhvi's Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Confirms Bond Amidst 'Maidaan' Buzz

In an engaging revelation that intertwines personal connections with professional milestones, Boney Kapoor, a seasoned producer in the Indian film industry, has openly expressed his admiration for his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. This acknowledgment comes at a time when Kapoor is also in the spotlight for his upcoming film 'Maidaan', starring Ajay Devgn, set to hit theaters on Eid 2024.

Family Ties and Professional Strides

Boney Kapoor's candid discussion about his bond with Shikhar Pahariya not only seemingly confirms Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship but also highlights the Kapoor family's acceptance of Pahariya. Kapoor's affectionate remarks about Pahariya, praising his presence and support for the family across various occasions, reflect the harmonious blend of personal and professional worlds. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, maintaining a low profile about her personal life, has been spotted with Pahariya, fueling speculations about their relationship.

'Maidaan' - A Tribute to Unsung Heroes

Parallel to his personal revelations, Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of 'Maidaan', a film that celebrates the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a football coach who played a pivotal role in putting Indian football on the global map. The film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, promises to be a heartwarming narrative focusing on determination, patriotism, and the spirit of sportsmanship. With a star-studded cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, 'Maidaan' is anticipated to be a significant addition to Indian cinema's portrayal of sports heroes.

Looking Ahead: Family, Films, and Future Endeavors

As Boney Kapoor navigates the complexities of film production and family dynamics, his dual focus on fostering personal relationships alongside professional commitments exemplifies the balance many in the public eye strive to achieve. With 'Maidaan' set for an Eid 2024 release, and the Kapoor family embracing new relationships, the coming months are poised to be a crucial period for Kapoor, both personally and professionally. The intertwining of his daughter Janhvi's evol