Boney Kapoor Expresses Resentment Over Children's Relationships, Talks Future Projects

Film producer Boney Kapoor recently shared his nuanced feelings about his children - Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor's relationships, revealing a blend of resentment and acceptance while also discussing his upcoming film project. In a candid interview with News18 Showsha, Kapoor delved into the dynamics of modern relationships and how they contrast with his generation's approach, emphasizing the importance of letting his children navigate their personal lives independently.

Advertisment

Parental Perspectives on Modern Relationships

Kapoor highlighted the generational shift in how relationships are perceived and managed, noting that today's youth mature faster and have access to a globalized understanding of the world. This, he believes, empowers them to form their own opinions and make decisions that may not always align with their parents' expectations. Despite occasional disagreements or concerns, Kapoor stressed the importance of communication and allowing his children to handle their relationships on their own terms.

Star-Studded Love Lives

Advertisment

Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor's confirmation of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, and Khushi Kapoor's rumored link-up with Vedang Raina have all been subjects of public interest. Boney Kapoor's approach to discussing these matters reflects a balance between respecting his children's autonomy and expressing a parent's natural concerns and hopes for their well-being.

Anticipation for 'Maidaan'

Amidst personal revelations, Boney Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of 'Maidaan,' a sports biopic starring Ajay Devgn. The film, which pays tribute to the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team, is set to release on April 10, 2024. With a promising ensemble cast and AR Rahman's musical genius, 'Maidaan' is