Boney Kapoor Credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor's Acting Career Despite Rift

Film producer Boney Kapoor recently shed light on the pivotal role Salman Khan played in his son Arjun Kapoor's journey to becoming an actor, despite their current strained relationship. In a candid interview with News18, Boney elaborated on how Salman's encouragement and guidance were instrumental in Arjun's career, while also touching upon the dynamic of his own relationship with the Bollywood star in light of his son's fallout with Salman. This revelation has sparked a fresh discourse on the complex personal and professional entanglements in Bollywood.

Advertisment

The Genesis of Arjun Kapoor's Acting Career

Boney Kapoor's recount of Arjun's early days in the film industry highlights a lesser-known chapter of the actor's life. "It was Salman who called me up and said that, 'Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.' He took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor. He made him lose weight. I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned," Boney shared. This narrative underscores Salman Khan's influence and his belief in nurturing new talent within the industry, a fact that might surprise many given the current rift between him and Arjun.

The Impact of Salman Khan on Arjun's Growth

Advertisment

Despite the current complexities in their relationship, Boney Kapoor was unequivocal in acknowledging Salman Khan's contribution to Arjun's career. He emphasized that Salman's support went beyond mere words, involving a personal commitment to Arjun's physical and professional development. This level of involvement from Salman showcases a side of the actor not always visible in the public eye — that of a mentor and guide to emerging talent. Boney's statements provide a poignant reminder of the profound impact such mentorship can have on an individual's career trajectory.

Current Dynamics and Acknowledgment of Contribution

While acknowledging the strained relationship between Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor was keen to stress that this has not affected his own equation with Salman. "I still love him, I still feel that there are very few like him, big-hearted, warm-hearted," Boney remarked, indicating the depth of his respect and affection for Salman. This sentiment reflects the often complex but deeply woven relationships within the film industry, where personal and professional lives intersect and evolve over time.

As the story of <a href="https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/salman-khan-gave-arjun-kapoor