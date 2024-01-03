Bombay High Court’s Final Warning on NH66 Widening: Complete by 2024 or Face Consequences

The Bombay High Court has raised the gavel, issuing a last warning to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Government concerning the widening of the National Highway 66 (NH66). This crucial artery, linking Mumbai and Goa, has been a subject of contention due to protracted delays in its expansion and repair. The court has now decreed that the project must be finalized by no later than December 31, 2024. Failure to meet this deadline, the court warned, could incite contempt proceedings.

Public Interest Litigation Spurs Action

The admonition from the court came during a hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Chiplun resident and advocate, Owais Pechkar. Pechkar’s plea highlighted concerns about the poor condition of NH66 and the prolonged delay in its widening and repair. The project, begun by the NHAI and the State’s Public Works Department (PWD) in 2011, initially had a completion date set for 2020. However, it has since seen multiple extensions and remains incomplete.

The Ripple Effects of Delay

The court emphasized that such delays not only inconvenience the public but also escalate the financial burden on the state due to rising construction costs. The counsel for NHAI attributed the delay to the termination of certain contractors and ongoing arbitration proceedings. Meanwhile, the State’s advocate reported that work on three out of ten sections of the highway has been completed. There was an assurance that the remaining work will be done by the end of the year.

A Waiting Game with High Stakes

The Bombay High Court’s final warning raises the stakes for the NHAI and the State Government. The court, in a lighter vein, suggested that a bus trip to Goa should be arranged on January 1, 2025, to celebrate the project’s completion. Whether this will indeed happen or if the court’s warning will be tested remains to be seen. What is clear is the court’s unwavering stance on the urgency of the project’s completion and its commitment to holding the responsible authorities to account.