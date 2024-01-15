en English
Aviation

Bombay High Court Upholds Civil Aviation Safety Norms, Rejects MHADA’s High-rise Proposal

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Bombay High Court Upholds Civil Aviation Safety Norms, Rejects MHADA’s High-rise Proposal

In a landmark ruling that reinforces the primacy of civil aviation safety standards, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The public authority sought permission to erect a 40-storey residential building exceeding the permissible height limits near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The ruling underscores the non-negotiable essence of these standards, emphasizing that they cannot be compromised, irrespective of the developer’s identity.

Height Controversy

The MHADA’s initial proposal slated the building to soar to a height of 115.54 meters, a significant overshoot of the maximum permissible 58.48 meters set for the area due to its proximity to the airport. An appeal to the appellate authority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation resulted in a concession, with the permissible height being raised to 96.68 meters. However, this raised limit still fell short of MHADA’s towering proposal.

Uniform Standards for All

The court, represented by judges Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata, asserted that civil aviation safety standards must be uniformly applied and upheld. They dismissed the argument that MHADA’s project would not pose a threat to civil aviation, stating that no legal or constitutional right exists for MHADA to build a structure taller than the prescribed limit. The judges emphasized that if any leniency were granted to MHADA, it would set a precedent necessitating the same leniency for every developer, thereby diluting the safety norms.

Upholding International Norms

The court’s decision aligns with internationally mandated aviation safety standards and norms, making it clear that civil aviation concerns must be at the forefront of decision-making processes. The ruling serves as a reminder that safety is paramount, reinforcing the importance of adherence to these norms, even in the face of ambitious public authority housing schemes.

Aviation India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

