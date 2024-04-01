Bombay High Court Rejects PIL for Increased NOTA Option Awareness by EC

The Bombay High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by PhD student Suhas Wankhede, seeking directives for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enhance awareness about the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in electronic voting machines (EVMs). The court, referencing the Election Commission's ongoing efforts and a previous similar petition by Wankhede, found the PIL to be repetitive and without merit.

Background and Court's Rationale

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, led by Justices Ravindra V. Ghuge and R.M. Joshi, reviewed the PIL, which aimed at compelling the ECI to appoint a brand ambassador and launch a dedicated NOTA awareness campaign. However, the court highlighted the ECI's systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) manual, published in July 2020, and the SVEEP Strategy for 2022-2025 as evidence of the Commission's proactive approach in educating voters about NOTA. Furthermore, it pointed out the Supreme Court's directive in the People's Union for Civil Liberties case, which had already addressed the concerns raised by Wankhede.

ECI's Efforts in NOTA Awareness

The court's decision elaborated on various initiatives undertaken by the ECI to raise awareness about the NOTA option. These initiatives included mobile demonstration vans, electoral literacy programmes, advertisements in national dailies, and distribution of voter guides. A pamphlet titled 'Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv, Lok Sabha Election 2024' was specifically mentioned as a tool to inform voters about the voting process, including NOTA. This comprehensive approach by the ECI, according to the court, negated the need for the directions sought through the PIL.

Implications and Future Directions

While dismissing the PIL, the court's verdict emphasized the importance of voter education and acknowledged the steps already taken by the ECI. By directing the court registry to scrutinize any future petitions filed by Wankhede on similar issues, the judgment aims to prevent the recurrence of redundant legal actions. The decision underscores the judiciary's trust in the existing mechanisms of voter education and the ECI's commitment to ensuring informed electoral participation. As the dialogue around NOTA and voter awareness continues, this ruling sets a precedent for how similar demands for electoral reforms may be addressed by the courts.