Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Bigamy and Cheating

In a recent turn of events, the Bombay High Court denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of multiple counts of deceit and bigamy. The accused, whose identity remains confidential, was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 494 (bigamy), 498-A (cruelty by husband or his relatives), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Sequence of Events Leading to the Bail Plea

The couple, who met through a matrimonial site in April 2022, tied the knot on June 15, 2022. Following their marriage, the husband sought financial help from his wife, who then gave him Rs 7 lakh and pledged her jewelry to secure a loan of Rs 32 lakh. However, by December, the wife uncovered her husband's previous marriages and an ongoing affair with a colleague. This revelation led her to leave her marital home in January 2023 and return to her parents' residence.

On August 7, 2023, she lodged an FIR with the Rasayani police station in Raigad district. The charges levelled against her husband included criminal breach of trust, cheating, bigamy, cruelty, and criminal intimidation. The husband's counsel, in turn, refuted these allegations, maintaining that the accused only got remarried after the demise of his first wife.

Unveiling the Truth

The wife's counsel, however, presented irrefutable evidence of the accused's previous marriages and children from different women. Justice Sarang Kotwal, presiding over the case, examined the evidence, including two birth certificates dated back to 2009 with different mothers but the same father, and divorce proceedings from 2008 and 2018.

Upon review, Justice Kotwal concluded that there was substantial material to establish the accused's deceit. The court took into account the many lives he had duped, his history of fraudulent undertakings, and his concealment of past marriages and children.

The Verdict

Given the weight of the evidence, the Bombay High Court dismissed the man's request for anticipatory bail on January 17, 2024. The court found that the charges of cheating and other offences were clearly substantiated, giving no room for the grant of anticipatory bail.

While the case continues to unfold, the court's decision serves as a stark reminder of the judicial system's dedication to upholding the law and protecting the rights of individuals, even in the face of complex familial and marital disputes.