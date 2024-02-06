Bombay High Court Criticises Advocate Over 'Kunbi' Caste Certificate PIL

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court, presided by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, criticised Advocate Ashish Mishra for his handling of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the 'Kunbi' caste certificates issued to the 'Maratha' community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Questionable Inclusion of Maharashtra Advocate General

Mishra came under fire for his decision to include Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf as a respondent in the PIL. The court questioned this move, citing potential issues related to privileged communication under section 126 of the Evidence Act. The bench expressed its disapproval, pointing out that this could infringe upon the sanctity of privileged communication between a legal advisor and their client.

Mishra's Preparedness for the Hearing

Adding to the court's displeasure was Mishra's apparent unpreparedness to proceed with the hearing, despite his previous request for an urgent hearing. The court did not look kindly upon this, considering it a lack of respect for the court's time and the gravity of the issue at hand.

Amendments to the PIL

In response to the court's criticism, Mishra agreed to amend the PIL by removing Saraf as a respondent. He also stated his readiness to proceed with the hearing, even though his senior was not present at the time. Meanwhile, other activists, represented by Advocate Anil Sakhare, attempted to make submissions. However, the court decided to postpone considering their intervention until after hearing the petitioner's arguments.

Seeking Interim Measures

The PIL, originally filed by advocate and OBC leader Mangesh Sasane, seeks to quash government resolutions related to the issuance of caste certificates to the Maratha community. Furthermore, it calls for an interim measure to halt the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas until the case is heard. Following the proceedings, the hearing has been adjourned to February 20.