Bombay HC Rules Homebuyers Entitled to Interest on Delayed Flats Under RERA Section 18

The Bombay High Court has established a significant precedent by stating that homebuyers are entitled to claim interest for delayed possession from developers under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), even after taking possession of their flats. This ruling came as a resolution to a dispute involving delayed possession in Pune's Balewadi area, spotlighting the rights of homebuyers against development delays.

Advertisment

Understanding the RERA Act's Provisions

Under the RERA Act 2016, homebuyers are protected in cases where there is a delay in the possession of their homes. The act enables them to claim a refund or interest if they opt to withdraw from the project or even if they decide to take possession post-delay. This regulation aims to ensure accountability and timely delivery within the real estate sector.

Case Analysis: The Homebuyers' Victory

Advertisment

In two separate instances, homebuyers Sagar Saboo and Kavita Agrawal approached MahaRERA, seeking interest for the possession delays of their flats promised in 2016 and 2017 but delivered in 2018. Despite various defenses presented by the developer, including construction delays due to external regulatory actions, both the MahaRERA and the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT) ruled in favor of the homebuyers. The developer's appeal to the Bombay High Court was dismissed, affirming that homebuyers could claim interest after taking possession, emphasizing the developer's responsibility to adhere to promised timelines despite external challenges.

Legal Expertise and Industry Implications

Legal experts view this ruling as a significant relief for homebuyers, clarifying and reinforcing their rights under the RERA Act. This decision is expected to have wide-reaching implications on the real estate industry, potentially leading to more stringent adherence to project timelines by developers and greater transparency in dealings. It underscores the judiciary's role in protecting consumer rights and the importance of regulatory acts like RERA in the real estate sector.

As the Bombay High Court sets a precedent, the real estate sector may witness a shift towards better compliance and consumer satisfaction. This landmark ruling not only reinforces the rights of homebuyers but also signals a move towards greater accountability and ethical practices in real estate development. Homebuyers, now more than ever, can feel assured that the law is on their side in safeguarding their investments against undue delays.