Bombay HC Dismisses PIL on NOTA Awareness, Cites Sufficient EC Efforts

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court recently dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Suhas Manohar Wankhede against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others, seeking the appointment of a Brand Ambassador for the promotion of awareness about the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This decision marks a significant moment, highlighting the court's stance on the adequacy of the Election Commission's efforts in voter education concerning NOTA.

Advertisment

Background and Plea Details

The core of the PIL rested on the petitioner's concern that the general public remains underinformed about the NOTA option, a feature that allows voters to reject all candidates if they find them unsuitable. Suhas Manohar Wankhede, a PhD student with a keen interest in electoral reforms, argued that despite the Supreme Court's directives to the ECI to ensure voters are well-informed about NOTA, more robust measures, including the appointment of a Brand Ambassador, were necessary to enhance awareness. The petitioner had previously approached the court with a similar plea, which brings an interesting continuity to the narrative.

Court's Observation and Verdict

In its ruling, the Bombay High Court referred to the substantial initiatives already undertaken by the Election Commission to promote NOTA awareness. These initiatives include the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes, mobile demonstration vans traveling across regions to educate voters, voter guides, and pamphlets distributed widely to inform the electorate about the NOTA option. The court noted these efforts as evidence of the ECI's commitment to fulfilling its mandate of voter education. Consequently, the bench deemed the current PIL unnecessary, stating that the Election Commission had taken 'sufficient steps' to educate the public about NOTA. Notably, the court also referenced orders from the Supreme Court regarding NOTA awareness, reinforcing the legal precedents set on the matter.