Bollywood’s New Narrative: Spotlight on Elder Care Reflects Societal Transformation in India

In a significant shift of narrative focus, Bollywood, the world-renowned Indian film industry, has begun using its influential platform to highlight the importance of elder care. This transformation reflects the changing societal norms in India, an evolution largely influenced by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and advocates for senior citizens. Films like “Goodbye”, “Piku”, “102 Not Out”, and “Bhagban” now showcase the need for filial piety and the respect and care for the elderly.

The Rising Importance of Elder Care in India

Tarun Sharma, CEO of Yodda Elder Care, has illuminated the growing significance of elderly care in India. He points out the immediate challenges and the necessity of comprehensive policies, healthcare support, and companionship for seniors. The 2011 Census revealed a population of 104 million people over the age of 60 in India. With projections indicating a significant rise in this number, the urgency to address elder-related issues has never been more pronounced.

Advancements and Challenges in Elderly Care

Saumyajit Roy, CEO of Emoha, acknowledges the progress made in elderly care, including increased awareness, the development of specialized facilities, and advancements in healthcare technology. However, the need for ongoing advocacy, resources, and support systems to ensure dignified care for the elderly is still pressing. Roy emphasizes that the well-being of elders is a societal duty in India, a nation with a rich cultural heritage that reveres the wisdom of age.

A Holistic Approach to the Future of Elderly Care

The future of elderly care in India relies on a holistic approach. This includes the provision of healthcare services, the creation of elder-friendly communities, financial security, raising awareness of elder abuse, and establishing robust support systems to combat loneliness and isolation. The transformation of Bollywood narratives towards elder care is a testament to this ongoing societal shift. The cinematic platform is not only entertaining but also educating, making it an ideal medium to bring attention to this crucial issue.