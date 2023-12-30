Bollywood’s Mega-success Trend: 2023 Sees Several Films Surpassing the 500 Crore Mark

2023 has been an exceptional year for Bollywood, with numerous films crossing the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, signaling a mega-success trend in the industry. This trend was initiated by Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film after four years, ‘Pathaan’, which crossed the 500 crore milestone. Following this, ‘Gadar 2’, the sequel to the 2001 hit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ starring Sunny Deol, also achieved similar success, reinforcing the notion that well-timed Hindi films can earn significant box office grosses.

A Year of Record-Breaking Success

Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan, broke records by surpassing the 600 crore mark. In a surprising twist, ‘Animal’, a film projected to earn between 200-300 crore, joined the 500 Crore Club, thereby redefining industry expectations. ‘The Kerala Story’ emerged as the biggest success in terms of Return on Investment (RoI) for the year.

Noteworthy Films and Disappointments

Other notable films include ‘OMG 2’, which highlighted the need for sex education in Indian schools and homes, and Ranbir Kapoor’s rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Despite these victories, there were letdowns, with films like ‘Adipurush,’ ‘Mission Raniganj,’ ‘Shehzada,’ ‘Selfiee,’ and ‘Ganapath’ underperforming at the box office.

Top Grossers of 2023

The top grossers of 2023 include ‘Jawan,’ ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Animal,’ ‘Gadar 2,’ ‘Tiger 3,’ and ‘The Kerala Story.’ As the year concludes, the industry anticipates the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, expected to release on Eid.