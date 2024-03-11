Bollywood Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan Set for Major Film Shoots in Delhi

Delhi will soon be buzzing with the presence of Bollywood's finest as Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Naseeruddin Shah prepare for extensive film shoots in the city. With Khurrana kicking off his untitled next for a 40-day schedule and Khan diving into Sitare Zameen Par, the Capital is set to become a cinematic hub.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Schedules

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to bring his romantic comedy to life in Delhi's diverse locales, aiming to capture the city's essence from historical monuments to bustling markets and lush gardens. Accompanied by a yet-to-be-announced leading lady, Khurrana's shoot plans to dodge the summer heat with early morning or evening schedules, equipped with portable cooling solutions. Aamir Khan, revisiting the city for 'Sitare Zameen Par', plans to encompass a wide array of Delhi's scenery, marking a significant chapter in his filmmaking journey post 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Delhi as a Cinematic Canvas

Advertisment

The choice of Delhi as a filming destination underscores its cinematic versatility, offering a blend of old-world charm and modern vibrancy. Khurrana and Khan's projects, alongside those of Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah, highlight the city's growing appeal to filmmakers seeking authentic Indian settings. Last year's lineup of stars like Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt filming in Delhi further cements its status as a sought-after location.

What Lies Ahead

As these Bollywood titans descend upon Delhi, the anticipation for their upcoming projects only grows. Beyond the immediate excitement of star sightings and film shoots, their presence underscores the city's role in shaping narratives and showcasing India's rich cultural tapestry onscreen. With summer shoots on the horizon, Delhi prepares to host stories that will captivate audiences worldwide, reinforcing its position as a pivotal backdrop in Indian cinema.