Bollywood Holi 2024: Sidharth-Kiara to Pulkit-Kriti, Stars Share Festive Joy

As Holi paints its colors across India, Bollywood's beloved couples have taken to social media to share snippets of their celebrations, illuminating the essence of love and festivity. From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's vibrant selfies to Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable moments, the festival of colors has brought together stars and fans in a vibrant celebration of life.

Celebratory Posts Light Up Social Media

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in February 2023, celebrated their first Holi as a married couple with a splash of colors. Their social media post, captioned "Holi with my Homie," received love and adoration from fans worldwide, showcasing the couple's joyous celebration. Similarly, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared their first Holi celebration post-marriage with a kiss, symbolizing their love and togetherness.

Family Celebrations and Directorial Debuts

On the other hand, Preity Zinta, Kunal Kemmu, and Bipasha Basu chose to emphasize family in their Holi celebrations. Preity shared heartwarming pictures with her husband, Gene Goodenough, while Kunal Kemmu, basking in the success of his directorial debut, enjoyed Holi with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. Bipasha Basu celebrated the "Best Holi ever" with her daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover, showcasing a blend of color and familial joy.

Quiet Celebrations and New Beginnings

Amidst the public celebrations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for a more private affair, with a video shared showing a low-key celebration with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Randeep Hooda, celebrating the release of his directorial debut, also shared his Holi festivities with wife Lin Laishram, adding to the list of stars marking new beginnings this festive season.

As the colors of Holi fade away, the memories and snapshots shared by Bollywood's favorite couples remain, illustrating the unifying power of this festival. Through their celebrations, they not only share their personal joys but also spread a message of love, unity, and joy across their vast fanbase, proving that Holi is indeed a time for coming together, regardless of the medium of celebration.