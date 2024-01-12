en English
Aviation

Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024

Boeing’s latest 777-9 widebody jet is all set to make its first appearance in India at the Wings India 2024 airshow in Hyderabad. Destined to land on Indian soil on January 16, the flight test airplane will be on display for the public from January 18-19. This comes as part of Air India’s significant order of ten 777-9 aircraft, a move aimed at expanding its fleet to meet the surging demand for international air travel within the South Asian market.

The 777-9: A Revolution in the Skies

An evolution of the classic 777 series, the 777-9 integrates cutting-edge technologies from the 787 Dreamliner. The result is the world’s largest and one of the most efficient twin-engine jets. Boeing’s innovation has not gone unnoticed, with the company recording over 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes both passenger and freighter models.

Boeing’s Endeavors in India

Boeing’s presence at Wings India 2024 is not just about showcasing its latest aircraft. It is a testament to the company’s commitment to the growth of India’s aviation sector. Ryan Weir, Boeing’s vice president, highlighted the 777-9’s anticipated role as the flagship for many airlines globally. He underscored the importance of the Indian market and the belief that the 777-9 would significantly contribute to its growth.

Boeing’s initiatives in India are not limited to supplying aircraft. The company has established a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad and a Global Support Center in Gurgaon. Additionally, Boeing has invested a staggering USD 100 million in infrastructure and pilot training programs to meet the future demand for pilots in the country.

A Glimpse into the Future

With the 777-9’s arrival in India, both Boeing and Air India are making a bold statement about their vision for the future of aviation. The aircraft’s advanced technology, coupled with Air India’s ambitious expansion strategy, promises to revolutionize air travel in the region. The 777-9’s debut at Wings India 2024 is more than a showcase; it’s a glimpse into the future of India’s aviation sector.

Aviation Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

