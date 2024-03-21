Bobby Deol Shares Dharmendra's Joy Over 'Animal' Success, Gears Up for Tamil Debut in 'Kanguva'

Bobby Deol recently shared insights into his father, Dharmendra's reaction to the success of his latest film, 'Animal', and discussed his anticipation for his forthcoming Tamil debut in 'Kanguva'. In an interview with Zoom TV, Bobby recounted the heartwarming moment he shared with his father, a testament to the familial bonds in the Deol household. He also shed light on the camaraderie within the film industry and his experiences working on 'Kanguva' alongside Suriya.

Familial Pride and Industry Support

Bobby Deol, in his conversation, revealed the pride his father felt towards the success of 'Animal'. "When Animal released, and I came home, my dad said to me – because he loves social media – ‘Sab log tere deewane ho rahe hai' (People are going crazy for you)", Bobby recounted. This acknowledgment from Dharmendra not only highlights the familial pride but also the immense support Bobby received from the film industry. Despite the competitive nature of Bollywood, Bobby expressed gratitude towards his peers for their silent admiration and support for his work in 'Animal'.

Anticipation for 'Kanguva'

Bobby Deol is set to make his South Indian film debut with 'Kanguva', where he will be seen playing the antagonist opposite Suriya. Speaking about his role and the opportunity to work with Suriya, Bobby shared his excitement and admiration for the actor. "Working with Suriya has always been a dream. He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," Bobby stated, indicating the mutual respect and professional camaraderie between them. The film, which also stars Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles, is highly anticipated by fans of both Bobby and Suriya.

Reflections on Success and Brotherhood

The success of 'Animal' and the upcoming release of 'Kanguva' represent significant milestones in Bobby Deol's career. Through ups and downs, the support from his family, especially his father Dharmendra, has been unwavering. The film industry's reaction to 'Animal' and the excitement surrounding 'Kanguva' showcase the evolving dynamics and the appreciation of talent across regional barriers. Bobby Deol's journey is a testament to the enduring nature of familial bonds and the unspoken brotherhood within the film industry, underscoring the collective celebration of cinematic achievements.