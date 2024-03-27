Bobby Deol, Ananya Pandey Shine at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024: Complete Winners List

The Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, held in Mumbai, brought together the crème de la crème of Bollywood in an evening of style, glamour, and accolades.

Bobby Deol stole the show in a quirky blue ensemble, bagging the People's Choice (Male) award, while the event saw numerous heartwarming moments including Ananya Pandey and Shraddha Kapoor's affectionate embrace.

Star-Studded Red Carpet

The awards night saw a dazzling display of fashion choices. Bobby Deol's standout outfit comprised a blue blazer paired with matching palazzo pants, complemented by a chic low-neck white top, making a strong case for unconventional menswear.

Female stars were not far behind, with Disha Patani opting for a princess gown and Shraddha Kapoor in a sophisticated white off-shoulder dress. Ananya Pandey and Karisma Kapoor turned heads with their all-black attire, adding to the evening's glamour quotient.

One of the highlights of the evening was the warm hug shared between Ananya Pandey and Shraddha Kapoor, a moment that quickly became a favorite on social media. This gesture among celebrities showcased the camaraderie and mutual respect prevalent in the industry. Additionally, the awards ceremony was a melting pot of talent with appearances by Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, and many others, making it a memorable night for attendees and fans alike.

Winners and Honorees

The Grazia Young Fashion Awards recognized talent across various categories. Alongside Bobby Deol, Disha Patani won the People's Choice (Female) award, with Karisma Kapoor being honored as Forever in Fashion.

The event also highlighted emerging trends and individuals making a mark in the fashion industry, with awards like Fashion NXT going to Siddhant Chaturvedi and the Homegrown Fashion Champion awarded to Masoom Minawala Mehta. The ceremony not only celebrated personal style and achievements but also brought attention to sustainable fashion and innovative designers.

As the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 concluded, it left an indelible mark on the fashion and entertainment landscape of India. The event was a testament to the evolving nature of fashion, recognizing both established icons and emerging talents.

With memorable moments and deserving winners, the awards night underscored the integral role of fashion in shaping public personas and influencing broader trends. As we look forward to next year's ceremony, the fashion statements and achievements of this year's honorees will undoubtedly inspire and drive the industry forward.